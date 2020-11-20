Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell .02 cent at $5.9560 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .032 cent at $4.2480 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .004 cent at $2.9640 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained .11 cent at 11.8140 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell .0268 cent at $1.0712 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost .0333 cent $1.3382 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .0003 cent at .6395 a pound.

