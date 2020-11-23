Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained .074 cent at $6.03 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .008 cent at $4.2560 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .014 cent at $2.95 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose .05 cent at 11.8640 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .0206 cent at $1.0918 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle gained .0346 cent $1.3728 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was rose .023 cent at .6625 a pound.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

News

Nearly 700 mostly Chicago-area nursing home workers striking

November 23, 2020 11:55 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service