Grains mixed, livestock higher

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off .004 cent at $6.0120 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .008 cent at $4.22 a bushel; Dec. oats eas uncganged at $2.85 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained .096 cent at 11.8820 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .0062 cent at $1.1122 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle gained .0128 cent $1.3988 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .0064 cent at .6532 a pound.