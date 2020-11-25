Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Grains mixed, livestock higher

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off .004 cent at $6.0120 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .008 cent at $4.22 a bushel; Dec. oats eas uncganged at $2.85 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained .096 cent at 11.8820 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .0062 cent at $1.1122 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle gained .0128 cent $1.3988 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .0064 cent at .6532 a pound.

