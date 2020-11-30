Own a local business in the Columbus area? Take part in our holiday shopping guide

The holidays are a great time to shop from small and locally-owned businesses.

The Ledger-Enquirer is putting together a story listing these businesses in the Columbus-Phenix City area to help connect shoppers to stores.

If you own a business in the area, fill out the form below to be included in our holiday shopping guide. If you don’t own a business but have a favorite that you’d like to be included, consider sending this story to the owners.

The listing will be published in early December.

If you have any questions about the form, please email reporter Joshua Mixon (jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com).

