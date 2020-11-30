Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Own a local business in the Columbus area? Take part in our holiday shopping guide

The holidays are a great time to shop from small and locally-owned businesses.

The Ledger-Enquirer is putting together a story listing these businesses in the Columbus-Phenix City area to help connect shoppers to stores.

If you own a business in the area, fill out the form below to be included in our holiday shopping guide. If you don’t own a business but have a favorite that you’d like to be included, consider sending this story to the owners.

The listing will be published in early December.

If you have any questions about the form, please email reporter Joshua Mixon (jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com).

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon
Ledger-Enquirer sports reporter Joshua Mixon has covered everything from the SEC Championship to girls flag football. He covers Auburn and Chattahoochee Valley prep sports, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service