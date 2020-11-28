Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Missouri woman found dead after being reported missing

The Associated Press

ST. PETERS, MO.

Authorities say the death of a suburban St. Louis woman whose body was found one day after she was reported missing has been declared a homicide.

The discovery of 22-year-old Amethyst Killian’s personal belongings led to the discovery of her body around noon Friday, just a block away from her St. Peters home. Family members initially reported Killian missing around 8 p.m. Thursday when she didn't return home all day, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Major Case Squad and St. Peters police haven't released her cause of death. St. Peters police are leading the investigation.

