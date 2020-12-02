Hyundai affiliate to invest $240M, bring hundreds of jobs in West Point, GA expansion

The Kia assembly plant in West Point, Ga. 09.01.10 rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

A Hyundai affiliate is investing more than $240 million and bringing hundreds of jobs to the West Point area as part of a new manufacturing facility — one of the state’s biggest economic development announcements this year.

Hyundai TRANSYS, an automobile manufacturing company that specializes in transmissions, announced plans Tuesday for the new factory in West Point, near an existing Hyundai TRANSYS factory and a Kia Motors Corp. factory. Both are parts of Hyundai Motor Group, the Korean auto conglomerate that sells cars under the Kia and Hyundai brands.

The facility will create 678 full-time long-term positions, according to a release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

It’s the largest industrial announcement, by value of the investment, made so far this year in Georgia, the Associated Press reported.

“The level of trust built through years of capital investment, employment and training support – along with new opportunities unmatched by any other states – made Georgia a natural choice,” said Sangkil Jung, president of Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Powertrain, in a news release. “We are excited for the opportunities ahead as we expand our presence in the West Point community.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company also plans to create 165 additional construction handling and inspection jobs. The expansion means Hyundai TRANSYS’ will employ 1,741 people in Georgia.

The new plant will build eight-speed transmissions. The 620,000-square foot plant will be part of the Kia campus just off Interstate 85 in West Point near the state line with Alabama.

“Our No. 1 business climate, alongside our robust logistics network and top-ranked workforce training programs, are not only attracting global companies to the Peach State, but also retaining existing industries and helping them grow here,” Kemp said in a statement.

Job openings will be posted on the Hyundai TRANSYS company website.