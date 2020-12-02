Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Grains mixed, livestock lower

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose .044 cent at $5.6940 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .068 cent at $4.1340 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .026 cent at $2.9020 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined .206 cents at 11.50 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .0036 cent at $1.1012 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .0108 cent $1.3940 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .206 cent at .6612 a pound.

