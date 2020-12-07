Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Julius Chambers honored by renamed N. Carolina post office

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A post office in North Carolina's largest city is now renamed for a late civil rights attorney.

President Donald Trump signed into law a measure backed by North Carolina's congressional delegation and designed to honor Julius Chambers, who died in 2013 at age 76.

Chambers, who was born and raised in Montgomery County, opened a law practice in 1964 that became the state's first integrated law firm.

He and his law partners won many significant civil rights cases, including one over court-ordered busing in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in 1971 cleared the way for the use of busing as a means of desegregation.

Chambers later served as chancellor of North Carolina Central University in Durham, his alma mater.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The law, signed by Trump late last week, renames a post office in northeast Charlotte the “Julius L. Chambers Civil Rights Memorial Post Office.” The location sits in the congressional district of Democratic Rep. Alma Adams, who was the resolution's primary sponsor.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service