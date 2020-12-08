‘Top Golf but with axes.’ What to know about axe-throwing lounge opening soon in Columbus

A new axe-throwing lounge in Columbus will open its doors this month. Stumpy’s Hatchet House, located at 517 15th Street, will open its doors Dec. 17. jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com

A new axe-throwing lounge in Columbus will open its doors this month.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House, located at 517 15th Street, will open its doors Dec. 17.

“We bought our building and then had to gut it and completely rebuild it,” owner Lori Greef said. “It’s been a year’s progress, but we’re excited and are happy with the outcome.”

Stumpy’s, described by its owner in a previous Ledger-Enquirer interview as “Top Golf but with axes,” is an 18-and-older facility, and ID is required with each reservation. The age requirement drops to 13 years old on Sundays, the lounge’s designated family day.

The interior features leather couches and chairs to add to the upscale feel. It’s not a “gun range-style venue,” according to its owner.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It’s an upscale axe-throwing venue,” Greef said. “We have nine pits that are all, organically, six feet apart.”

The lounge includes a beer and wine bar, so customers are asked to not bring outside beverages. It does not serve liquor. Stumpy’s will serve alcohol every day except Sundays.

Closed-toed shoes are required for all guests.

The Columbus location is accepting reservations now. Groups of one to six guests have the option of one hour or two hour reservations. Groups of seven and up must book two-hour reservations.

Groups consisting of over 20 guests require staff assistance and are asked to call in advance during business hours.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

For groups of up to six, the deposit for a one-hour reservation is $25, covering one guest in advance. For a two-hour reservation, that jumps up to $80, which covers two guests in advance. For groups of 11 to 20 guests, the deposit is $160, which covers the cost of four guests in advance.

The nationwide chain opened its first lounge in 2016. It has over 30 locations across the U.S., including Greenville, North Carolina; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Orlando, Tampa and Cocoa, Florida.

Stumpy’s joins two other axe-throwing locations in Columbus: Columbus Axe and Back That Axe Up.

Hours of operation

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday and Thursday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: noon to midnight

Sunday: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.