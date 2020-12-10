Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Grains higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained .17 cents at $5.90 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .054 cents at $4.2440 a bushel; Mar. oats rose .056 cents at $3.30 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced .192 cents at 11.7360 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .0028 cent at $1.0798 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .0105 cents $1.3840 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .0017 cent at .6495 a pound.

