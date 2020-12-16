Want to shop local for the holidays? Here’s a list of Columbus businesses, gift ideas

The holidays are a great time to shop small and local.

The Ledger-Enquirer has put together a holiday shopping guide for the Columbus area focused on locally-owned stores.

Business owners from the Chattahoochee Valley wrote in and provided the following information.

If you’re a business owner and want your shop to be featured in our list, fill out this form.

Handmade/Artisan

The Columbus Museum Shop

1251 Wynnton Road

Contact: shopnow@columbusmuseum.com

Website: columbusmuseum.com/shop

Gift cards/certificates: No

The Columbus Museum Shop offers unique gifts, from honey to handmade leather, candles, pottery and beyond. Many items in the shop are created by local artists.

The Scent Trail

Home-based, outside of online and vendor event presence.

Contact: 706-392-0473

Website, social media: thescenttrail.com, Instagram, Facebook.

Gift cards/certificates: Yes

The Scent Trail is a handcrafted home fragrance company specializing in hand-poured candles. It also offers oil diffusers and room sprays, and is adding to its product list as business grows.

Ida Joe’s Classic Bows

Online only

Contact: info@idajoe.com

Website, social media: idajoe.com, Instagram

Gift cards/certificates: Yes

Ida Joe’s offers custom and handmade bow ties, as well as a selection of pocket squares.

Retail/Clothing

Frank Romeo’s Clothing

1803 Garrard Street

Contact: 706-576-6601

Gift cards/certificates: Yes

Frank Romeo’s Clothing offers custom made men’s clothing.

Wade’s Cleaners

1124 Linwood Boulevard

Contact: 706-322-1779

website: thewadecompanies.com

Gift cards/certificates: Yes

Wade Cleaners has operated in Midtown since 1939 and offers dry cleaning, alterations and laundry services. Pick-up and delivery is free.

Two Sisters Gallery

1328 13th Street, Suite 2

Contact: 706-322-2004

Website: twosistersgallery.com

Gift cards/certificates: Yes

Two Sisters Gallery offers custom framing, art and handcrafted gifts.

Swanky Plum Boutique

5300 Sidney Simons Boulevard, Suite 13

Contact: 706-221-6860

Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Gift cards/certificates: Yes

Swanky Plum Boutique is an upscale locally owned boutique located in The Landings. It features the latest women’s fashion including clothing, shoes, accessories and more. It carries sizes XS to 3X.

Sassy and Southern Boutique

6298 Veterans Parkway Suite 2M

Contact: 706-221-2729

Website: shopsassyandsouthern.com

Gift cards/certificates: Yes

Sassy and Southern Boutique offers boutique clothing, jewelry and gifts for teens and young ladies. The entire store is $35 and under, with sizes up to 3X. Customers can view the shop’s inventory online and order for pick-up at the store. The boutique also offers curbside pick-up.

Infantry Gifts

1775 Legacy Way

Contact: mia@infantrygifts.com

Social media: Facebook, Instagram

Gift cards/certificates: No

Infantry Gifts is the new gift shop inside the National Infantry Museum. It sells military tactical gear, home decor, apparel for the family and more. This veteran-owned business is outside the gates of Fort Benning.

Beauty/Body/Personal Health

Bright Salon

1328 13th Street, Suite 1

Contact: 706-221-1177

Website: brightsalon.com

Gift cards/certificates: Yes

Bright Salon is a boutique salon carrying Kerastase products and Voluspa candles. Services provided include cuts, color, Brazilian blowouts, extensions and more. The salon is currently running a “12 Days of Christmas” promotion until Dec. 23.

Yoga Redeemed

Old Town Chapel (Town Hall)

Contact: Yogaredeemed@gmail.com

Website: yogaredeemed.com

Gift cards/certificates: Yes

Yoga Redeemed is a locally owned yoga studio that teaches yoga from a Christian perspective. It offers yoga “focused on mind, body and spirit with Christ at the heart center,” according to the studio.

The studio offers yoga classes weekly.

Other

Montane Sparkling Water

3120 GA Highway 116

Contact: hollis@montanespring.com

Website: montanespring.com

Montane Sparkling Water is locally sourced and available in Publix, Fresh Market and other grocers. Customers can use the store locator on Montane’s website for a full list.

Goldens’ Cast Iron

600 12th Street

Contact: 900-328-8379

Website, social media: goldenscastiron.com, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram

Gift cards/certificates: Yes

Goldens’ has been pouring iron and creating jobs in Columbus for 138 years. The shop offers cast iron dumbbells and kettlebells, the Goldens Cast Iron Cooker and more.

Red Beard Upholstery

3522 Veterans Parkway

Contact: 706-225-0089

Website, social media: redbeardupholstery.com, Facebook

Gift cards/certificates: No

Red Beard Upholstery offers upholstery services for a wide range of jobs, including auto, marine, ATVs and some furniture. It’s a family-owned business with 15-plus years of upholstery experience.