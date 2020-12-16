Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Want to shop local for the holidays? Here’s a list of Columbus businesses, gift ideas

The holidays are a great time to shop small and local.

The Ledger-Enquirer has put together a holiday shopping guide for the Columbus area focused on locally-owned stores.

Business owners from the Chattahoochee Valley wrote in and provided the following information.

If you’re a business owner and want your shop to be featured in our list, fill out this form.

Handmade/Artisan

The Columbus Museum Shop

The Columbus Museum Shop offers unique gifts, from honey to handmade leather, candles, pottery and beyond. Many items in the shop are created by local artists.

The Scent Trail

The Scent Trail is a handcrafted home fragrance company specializing in hand-poured candles. It also offers oil diffusers and room sprays, and is adding to its product list as business grows.

Ida Joe’s Classic Bows

Ida Joe’s offers custom and handmade bow ties, as well as a selection of pocket squares.

Retail/Clothing

Frank Romeo’s Clothing

Frank Romeo’s Clothing offers custom made men’s clothing.

Wade’s Cleaners

Wade Cleaners has operated in Midtown since 1939 and offers dry cleaning, alterations and laundry services. Pick-up and delivery is free.

Two Sisters Gallery

Two Sisters Gallery offers custom framing, art and handcrafted gifts.

Swanky Plum Boutique

Swanky Plum Boutique is an upscale locally owned boutique located in The Landings. It features the latest women’s fashion including clothing, shoes, accessories and more. It carries sizes XS to 3X.

Sassy and Southern Boutique

Sassy and Southern Boutique offers boutique clothing, jewelry and gifts for teens and young ladies. The entire store is $35 and under, with sizes up to 3X. Customers can view the shop’s inventory online and order for pick-up at the store. The boutique also offers curbside pick-up.

Infantry Gifts

Infantry Gifts is the new gift shop inside the National Infantry Museum. It sells military tactical gear, home decor, apparel for the family and more. This veteran-owned business is outside the gates of Fort Benning.

Beauty/Body/Personal Health

Bright Salon

Bright Salon is a boutique salon carrying Kerastase products and Voluspa candles. Services provided include cuts, color, Brazilian blowouts, extensions and more. The salon is currently running a “12 Days of Christmas” promotion until Dec. 23.

Yoga Redeemed

Yoga Redeemed is a locally owned yoga studio that teaches yoga from a Christian perspective. It offers yoga “focused on mind, body and spirit with Christ at the heart center,” according to the studio.

The studio offers yoga classes weekly.

Other

Montane Sparkling Water

Montane Sparkling Water is locally sourced and available in Publix, Fresh Market and other grocers. Customers can use the store locator on Montane’s website for a full list.

Goldens’ Cast Iron

Goldens’ has been pouring iron and creating jobs in Columbus for 138 years. The shop offers cast iron dumbbells and kettlebells, the Goldens Cast Iron Cooker and more.

Red Beard Upholstery

Red Beard Upholstery offers upholstery services for a wide range of jobs, including auto, marine, ATVs and some furniture. It’s a family-owned business with 15-plus years of upholstery experience.

