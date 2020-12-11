Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. advanced .116 cents at $6.016 a bushel; Dec. corn fell .06 cents 4.1840 a bushel; Mar. oats rose .034 cents at $3.3340 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined .17 cents at 11.5660 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle rose .0084 cent at $1.0882 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .0067 cents $1.3922 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .0013 cent at .6482 a pound.