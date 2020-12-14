South Korean automotive company picks Harris County for first U.S. manufacturing facility

AP

A South Korea-based automotive supplier is opening its first U.S. advanced manufacturing facility in Harris County, Georgia and is expected to create 70 jobs in the region.

JinTech, headquartered in Dogo-myeon, South Korea, will invest nearly $4.5 million in opening the facility in West Point, according to a release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome JinTech America to the Peach State, and I thank them for creating opportunities for the hardworking Georgians of Harris County,” Kemp said. “Our ability to consistently attract jobs and investment from our private sector partners in Korea is a testament to why our international relationships are so important.”

The new 45,000-square-foot facility, located at 1700 South Progress Parkway, sits at Northwest Harris Business Park in West Point.

JinTech manufactures interior motor vehicle parts and accessories. By establishing operations in Harris County, the company will be able to better serve one of its main customers — Kia — located just a few minutes away in West Point.

Currently, JinTech is closely working with global automotive parts supplier Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors to supply various parts for the Kia Sorento. In addition to Kia, JinTech’s customers include Hyundai and General Motors.

“JinTech is eager for further opportunities to become a more prominent global automotive supplier with this expansion to the United States,” JinTech America Plant President Jinsik Son said.