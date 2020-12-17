Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Hartz Chicken in Columbus closes for good. There’s already a plan for the building

A longtime Columbus mainstay has closed its doors for good.

Hartz Chicken on Veterans Parkway has permanently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Phenix City location manager Daniel Ogletree told the Ledger-Enquirer Tuesday afternoon.

Evangel Temple Assemblies of God, the nearby church at 5350 Veterans Parkway, has purchased the building, which sits directly behind its youth center, a church spokesperson told the Ledger-Enquirer.

The church’s board voted to purchase the building Dec. 6 and completed the purchase the following Tuesday.

The Phenix City location, 1180 Highway 280 Bypass, is still in operation with the same menu and all-you-can-eat buffet, Ogletree said. It’s open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

