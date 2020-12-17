Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
CalAmp: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $88 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.2 million.

CalAmp shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 3.5% in the last 12 months.

