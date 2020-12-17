Over 350 jobs coming to Columbus as part of healthcare company’s expansion

Georgia-based healthcare logistics and supply chain solutions company Path-Tec announced expansion of its Columbus operations Thursday, creating hundreds of jobs in the region.

The company, which began as a start-up in Columbus in 2005, will invest more than $5 million as part of the expansion. It expects to create 350 jobs as a result.

“Columbus has been our home,” Path-Tec Founder and CEO Kevin Boykin said. “We started here, and continue to grow. So, we’re very excited about the announcement today.”

Path-Tec is opening a 106,000-square-foot facility located in the Corporate Ridge Business Park that will serve as a secondary inventory, kitting and distribution operation for the company. The expansion will help Path-Tec meet increased customer demand, as well as provide additional services and products that will help facilitate the collection and transport of diagnostic and clinical trial samples.

As part of the expansion project, Path-Tec is also investing in production equipment that will increase its ability to produce specialized collection kits and supplies.

Path-Tec’s client support solutions include supply and kit management, inventory management, specimen and supply logistics, and client management technology.

“Path-Tec’s continual growth in Georgia is a testament to our top-notch logistics network, pro-business environment, and the community of innovation we have fostered in the state,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “Our world-class economic development team remains laser-focused on creating jobs for hardworking Georgians and helping our Georgia companies seamlessly ramp up to meet increased demand.”