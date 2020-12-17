‘The right leader... at the right time.’ Columbus-based Synovus is getting a new CEO

Columbus-based Synovus is getting a new CEO. Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling (right) will be succeeded by president and COO Kevin Blair (left) on or about April 21. Photos courtesy of Synovus

Columbus-based Synovus is getting a new CEO.

Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling will become executive chairman of the board on or about April 21, 2021, in conjunction with the company’s annual shareholders meeting, Synovus announced Thursday.

President and COO Kevin Blair will succeed Stelling as CEO on that date and has been named to the Synovus Board, effective immediately, according to the news release.

Stelling will serve as executive chairman of Synovus Financial Corp. and Synovus Bank until January 1, 2023, then continue in an advisory role until January 1, 2025, the news release says. He has been chairman since January 2012. He was named CEO in October 2010 and president and COO in February 2010.

“I am thrilled we have reached this significant milestone where we unveil our plans for future leadership,” Stelling said in the news release. “Kevin and I, along with our entire executive leadership team, have worked closely together over the past several years to grow our company and to effectively navigate and overcome challenges. Kevin’s leadership strengths, innovative mindset, and commitment to our people-first culture and communities make him the right leader for this company at the right time.”

Blair was promoted to president and COO in December 2019, having served as senior executive vice president and COO since December 2018. He leads all major core banking and specialty business lines, technology, operations, credit, HR, marketing, customer experience and the strategy office. He joined the company as CFO in 2016, having previously served in various finance and line of business roles throughout his 24-year banking career.

“Stelling has led Synovus through some of the most challenging and impactful times in the company’s history, including the consolidation of 30 bank charters into one, an unprecedented global recession, and the recent pandemic and social unrest,” the news release says. “After assuming his role as executive chairman next year, Stelling’s responsibilities will include board leadership as well as support and guidance of the company’s strategic and operational initiatives, leadership programs, and ESG activities.”