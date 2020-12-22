Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 6 cents at $6.1460 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 2.60 cents 4.4020 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .40 cent at $3.38 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanceed 12.20 cents at $12.3440 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle fell .67 cent at $1.1398 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .12 cent at $1.4253 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose .77 cent at .6632 cents a pound.

