Calavo: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.2 million.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $234.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.6 million, or 78 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Calavo said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $225 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Calavo shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $72.16, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.