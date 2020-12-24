Surprise Christmas gifts continue giving spirit for Columbus area autistic McDonald’s fan

A Columbus area mother’s request to help bring joy to her autistic son continues to spread a giving spirit.

Two months ago, Tiffany Winters posted this message on the Marion County Neighborhood Watch Facebook page:

“It might sound crazy but we are trying to find a McDonalds golden arch to install on our property for our autistic son Devon. He loves them and has drawn them a million times through the years. If anyone has any idea how to make it happen suggestions are welcome!”

Buena Vista Mayor Kevin Brown contacted the Pezold Companies, which owns the local McDonald’s franchises. As a result, Devon, 15, was presented with replica arches at the Bradley Park location in Columbus.

Panama City, Fla., McDonald’s owner/operators Tim and Tracy Johnstone learned about the generous gesture and were inspired to contribute as well.

They also learned that Devon’s family car needed repairs. So this week of Christmas, they surprised Devon’s family with a vehicle and other holiday gifts.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, we’re reminded of how an act of kindness can uplift one another,” the Johnstones said in a news release. “It was truly such an honor to see Devon’s face light up when he saw his gifts, and to know that we could help him and his family means everything. I hope they all know how much Devon’s passion for the Golden Arches will continue to shine among us every day.”