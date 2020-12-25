Federal grants to help domestic violence victims in Alabama

Alabama officials say $220,000 in federal grant money will go to assist victims of domestic violence in the state.

An announcement from Gov. Kay Ivey's office says $150,000 will go to AshaKiran Inc. The Huntsville-based nonprofit organization provides culturally sensitive crisis intervention in at least 49 languages in Jefferson, Madison, Mobile and Montgomery counties.

The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence will receive $70,000 for its Economic Justice Project.

The grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“No one should have to suffer the pain of domestic violence, but when it happens, there is help available,” Ivey said in a statement. “I commend the staff and volunteers of these two organizations for the important work they do in Alabama.”