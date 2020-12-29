Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher in Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 7.25 cents at $6.1850 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 10.75 cents at $4.6250 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 2 cents at $3.3950 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 1.5 cents at $1.26850 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .27 cent at $1.1317 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle was off.18 cent at $1.4092 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose 1.07 cents at .6697 cents a pound.

