Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Stocks gave up an early gain and closed modestly lower on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its first loss in four days.

The pullback came a day after major indexes had notched their latest all-time highs. Investors shifted money away from technology, industrial and financial stocks, among others. Health care stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending rose.

Small-company stocks, which have been the biggest gainers this month, fell more than the rest of the market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.32 points, or 0.2%, to 3,727.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 68.30 points, or 0.2%, to 30,335.67.

The Nasdaq composite slid 49.20 points, or 0.4%, to 12,850.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 36.89 points, or 1.8%, to 1,959.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 23.98 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 135.80 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 45.49 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 44.59 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 496.26 points, or 15.4%

The Dow is up 1,797.23 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,877.62 points, 43.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 290.89 points, or 17.4%.

  Comments  

Business

This area tops list of toughest places in the US to buy a home

Business

Apple loses copyright claims against ‘virtual iPhone’ maker

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service