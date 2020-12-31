Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher in Thursday in early trading on the Chicago 5oard of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 2.5 cents at $6.37 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 11.5 cents at $4.79 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 11.25 cents at $3.5575 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 2.4750 cents at $1.319 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .90 cent at $1.1290 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle was off .18 cent at $1.3832 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 2.14 cents at .7007 cents a pound.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service