White Cheezy, All Meat or Deluxe? Pizza chain opens new location in Phenix City

A national pizza chain has opened a new location in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Marco’s Pizza, an Ohio-based chain with over 900 stores nationwide, has opened its newest location at 5408 Summerville Road in Phenix City.

The Phenix City location is the third owned and operated by Saad Ahmed, a local entrepreneur.

“We loved the quality of pizza at Marco’s as well as the variety of products,” Ahmed said in an email from Marco’s Pizza’s media relations. “Each time we open a new location, it is so encouraging to see the community get just as excited as we were about Marco’s and what it had to offer.”

The Phenix City, Alabama location is the fourth in the area. Marco’s Pizza has three locations in Columbus: 2901 University Avenue in Mission Square, 1290 Double Churches Road and 5120 Warm Springs Road.

The menu at Marco’s Pizza in Phenix City, according to a release, will feature a mix of classic pizzas and innovative specialty pizzas like the White Cheezy, Deluxe and All Meat, along with a variety of salads with croutons made daily.

Marco’s was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale Giammarco. According to the company, it’s the only national pizza brand founded by a native Italian. The chain operates in over 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.