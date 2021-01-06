Columbus eatery offering vegan comfort food closes after three months in business

The District Green, a plant-based vegan restaurant that opened during the coronavirus pandemic, has permanently closed.

The restaurant, located at 222 7th Street in the same building that 7th Street Provisions once operated, celebrated its grand opening in September.

Co-owner Lori Saputo said that struggles brought on by COVID-19 combined with her family living in Chicago led to her decision to sell the building and move closer to home.

At this time, she said she’s unsure of what the future holds for herself and co-owner Chris Williams, who doubled as the restaurant’s chef.

The property is currently for sale for $315,000.

Comfort food, vegan style

Saputo and Williams operated 7th Street Provisions for three years before COVID-19 led to the restaurant’s closure. The two started The District Green at the same location to provide something new for vegan diners.

Country Life is the only vegan restaurant in town, while Mellow Mushroom, Your Pie and others have vegan options.

“Vegetarians and vegans, they get left out totally,” Williams told the Ledger-Enquirer in a previous interview. “There’s a whole community that, you’re just an afterthought. So we want to bring that to the forefront.”

The District Green specialized in comfort-based food such as the “c-dog,” a carrot-based hot dog, smoked tofu and plant-based ice cream cake.