Travelers chief executive among about 200 business leaders urging Congress to certify Biden’s Electoral College win

The chief executive officer of the Travelers Cos. Inc. was among about 200 business leaders Monday to call on Congress to certify the victory by President-elect Joe Biden in the Electoral College.

CEO Alan D. Schnitzer signed a letter issued by the Partnership for New York City, a research, policy and advocacy group that urged Congress to reject attempts by President Donald Trump’s allies in Congress to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election. Members of the Electoral College gathered in the state capitals Dec. 14 and voted 306-232 to ratify the election of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Congress on Wednesday is set to certify the results, the final step in the election.

“This presidential election has been decided and it is time for the country to move forward,” the business leaders wrote. “Attempts to thwart or delay this process run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy.”

The business leaders said the two most compelling issues Biden and his administration will confront — COVID-19 and the economic damage caused by the pandemic — demand national unity.

“Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan support of all Americans at a moment when we are dealing with the worst health and economic crises in modern history,” they said. “There should be no further delay in the orderly transfer of power.”

The companies represent a broad swath of corporate power in New York City, once Trump’s backyard for his real estate deals that became the launching pad for his media and reality TV show fame that helped propel him into national politics.

The letter brought together leaders in industries as diverse as insurance, electric utilities, public relations, sports and technology.

Companies and organizations whose leaders signed the letter included Con Edison Inc.; Mastercard; MetLife Inc.; Microsoft; the NBA; New York Life Insurance Co.; Pfizer Inc.; the WNBA; and Saks Fifth Avenue.