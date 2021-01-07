Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago 5oard of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 7 cents at $6.4175 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1.75 cents at $4.9275 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 1.75 cents at $3.5675 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 13.50 cents at $13.5250 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .57 cent at $1.1470 a pound; Jan.feeder cattlewas up .80 cent at $1.36 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 1.35 cents at .6962 cent a pound.