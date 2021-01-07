Business

Acuity Brands: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $59.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $792 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $789.4 million.

Acuity Brands shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 8% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Lamb Weston: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

January 07, 2021 8:39 AM

Business

Walgreens: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

January 07, 2021 7:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service