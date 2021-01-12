Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago 5oard of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 15.75 cents at $6.5350 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1 cent at $4.9550 a bushel; Mar. oats was off .75 cent at $3.5550 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 16.25 cents at $13.8650 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell 1.20 cents at $1.1252 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle lost 1.77 cents at $1.3617 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .10 cent at .6847 cents a pound.

