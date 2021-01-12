Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago 5oard of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 15.75 cents at $6.5350 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1 cent at $4.9550 a bushel; Mar. oats was off .75 cent at $3.5550 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 16.25 cents at $13.8650 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell 1.20 cents at $1.1252 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle lost 1.77 cents at $1.3617 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .10 cent at .6847 cents a pound.