21 Columbus restaurants received an ‘A’ in latest health inspection. Here’s a list

The Rankin Den and Dining scored an A-grade (100) on their food service establishment inspection report administered by the Georgia Department of Public Health in Columbus, Ga. on January 11, 2021. www.dph.georgia.gov

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants for the past two weeks, Dec. 29-Jan. 12, from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” score, while just one received a “B.” No restaurants in Muscogee County received a failing grade.

Restaurants that scored an “A” include:

The Rankin Den and Dining at 21 10th St. (100)

Wicked Hen at 1350 13th St. (100)

Parker’s Pantry at 1815 Garrard St., Unit C (100)

Southern Roots Country Store and Cafe at 1207 Broadway (100)

Freeze Frame Yogurt at 1100 Broadway (100)

Chick-Fil-A at 1600 Bradley Park Dr. (100)





Midtown Coffee at 710 Center St. (100)

Wendy’s at 6490 Milgen Road (100)

The Original Hotdog Factory of Columbus at 5600 Milgen Road (100)

Zombie Pig BBQ at 6201 Veterans Parkway (99)

Pita Street Food at 6600 Whittlesey Boulevard (98)

Thrive at Green Island at 6869 River Road (97)

Captain D’s at 3306 Macon Road (Score: 96)

Chuck E. Cheese Pizza at 3201 Macon Road (96)

Waffle House at 3455 Macon Road (96)

Checkers at 2453 Wynnton Road (95)

Firehouse Subs at 2501 Whittlesey Boulevard (92)

McAlister’s Deli at 6755 Veterans Parkway (91)





The Jazzy Crab at 5300 Sidney Simon Boulevard (91)

Lemongrass Thai and Sushi at 2979 North Lake Parkway (90)

Sharks Fish and Chicken at 1841 Wynnton Road (90)





Other scores

Little Caesar’s Pizza on 2424 Woodruff Farm Road also received a “B” for an 88 score. The inspector noted that the facility “lacked verifiable manner in which food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report in accordance with the Chapter, to the person in charge, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food.”

Also at Little Caesar’s, a bin storing water that is used to prepare pizza dough was observed inside the walk-in cooler to have a build-up of black residue. An employee washed, rinsed and sanitized the container during the inspection.

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.