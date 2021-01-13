Business

21 Columbus restaurants received an ‘A’ in latest health inspection. Here’s a list

The Rankin Den and Dining scored an A-grade (100) on their food service establishment inspection report administered by the Georgia Department of Public Health in Columbus, Ga. on January 11, 2021.
The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants for the past two weeks, Dec. 29-Jan. 12, from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” score, while just one received a “B.” No restaurants in Muscogee County received a failing grade.

Restaurants that scored an “A” include:

Other scores

Little Caesar’s Pizza on 2424 Woodruff Farm Road also received a “B” for an 88 score. The inspector noted that the facility “lacked verifiable manner in which food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report in accordance with the Chapter, to the person in charge, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food.”

Also at Little Caesar’s, a bin storing water that is used to prepare pizza dough was observed inside the walk-in cooler to have a build-up of black residue. An employee washed, rinsed and sanitized the container during the inspection.

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.

