Columbus plant with over 300 employees announces it will close. Here’s what we know

Campbell Soup Company announced Jan. 13, 2021, that it plans to close its Columbus plant by spring 2022. The facility used to be a Snyder's-Lance production plant until 2018 when it was purchased by Campbell.

Campbell Soup Company is closing its manufacturing facility in Columbus.

The company announced Wednesday plans to close its Columbus operation, known formerly as Tom’s Foods, by spring 2022. The plant currently employs 326 individuals in the production of candy, crackers, cookies, nuts and bars.

The closure comes after a “careful review of the Snacks division’s manufacturing operations,” according to a company release.

“Closing one of our facilities is a very difficult decision,” Campbell Soup Company Executive Vice President and Campbell Snacks President Valerie Oswalt said in the release. “The Columbus plant is the oldest in our manufacturing network, making it difficult to retrofit. Our Columbus team is talented and dedicated, and we are committed to assisting them through this transition.”

The age of the plant and the reduced consumer demand for non-core products made at Columbus were key factors in deciding to close the plant, according to a release from Campbell Soup Company.

Campbell will phase out of the production of candy under the Lance brand and will shift production of its higher demand Lance, Emerald and Late July snacks across the division’s manufacturing network.

Founded in 1927 by Tom Huston, the Columbus plant had several ownership changes throughout its history. Tom’s Foods was acquired by Snyder’s-Lance in 2005, and the latter was acquired by Campbell in 2018.