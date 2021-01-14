Delta: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $755 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.53 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.43 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

Delta shares have risen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. The stock has declined 32% in the last 12 months.