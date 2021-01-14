Trump’s business suffers yet another defection, this time by Aon

Aon Plc, an insurance brokerage that’s previously been questioned about ties to the Trump Organization, said it ended a relationship with the business.

An Aon spokesperson confirmed the news Wednesday. In 2019, Aon received a subpoena from New York’s insurance regulator about dealings with the family business of U.S. President Donald Trump. A Trump Organization spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Aon is the latest financial business to cut ties with the president. Earlier this week, Professional Bank said it won’t do more deals with the business and Signature Bank said it would close Trump accounts holding about $5.3 million.

On Wednesday, New York City said it would end all business with the organization, a move that Eric Trump, the president’s son, said the group plans to fight. The PGA of America’s board also voted to end an agreement to host next year’s championship at a golf course owned by Donald Trump, just days after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co. have been pausing donations from political action committees after last week’s attack on the Capitol. American International Group Inc. announced Wednesday that it would suspend its limited PAC activity for the foreseeable future and review relationships with trade associations to make sure policies are aligned.

“We were appalled by the acts of violence in the Capitol last week and attempts to interfere with the constitutionally mandated counting of electoral votes, by both the insurgents and elected officials,” AIG said in a statement on its website. “This blatant disregard for the rule of law and flagrant attempt to derail the democratic process in the U.S. must be treated with the seriousness it deserves.”