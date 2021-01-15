Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was unchanged at $6.6750 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2 cents at $5.2675 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .75 cent at $3.6325 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 6.25 cents at $14.13 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.1167 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .05 cent at $1.3305 a pound; Feb. lean hogs lost .85 cent at .6645 cents a pound.

