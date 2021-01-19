Downtown Columbus bar open for over 20 years closes to ‘reevaluate, remodel and rebrand’

A longtime downtown Columbus bar has shut its doors.

The Uptown Tap at 1024 Broadway announced its closure Monday. The bar operated for 22 years, according to a Facebook post from the establishment.

“We’ve been concerned with the direction that The Tap has been going and have decided to take the time during the current economic crisis to close our doors in order to reevaluate, remodel and rebrand,” the post read.

The Tap has participated in local events like the Uptown Beer & Wine Festival, which routinely draws over 1,000 customers.

A three-star venue on Yelp, the bar featured a DJ, outdoor courtyard, pool table and more.

“To our dearest customers, we thank you so much for your continued patronage over the past 22 years and certainly over the course of the past year,” the Facebook post read. “We appreciate your continued support and love each of you for the good times enjoyed on the property.”

The Ledger-Enquirer has reached out to the bar for comment and will update this story if more information is available.