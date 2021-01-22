Boutique hotel is opening soon in downtown Columbus. Here’s what to know

A boutique hotel in downtown Columbus will open its doors soon.

Hotel Indigo at 21 14th St. is “due to open Feb. 1,” according to the hotel’s automated answering service.

“In less than two weeks, Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place will open in this incredible city!” a Thursday Instagram post from the hotel states.

Interested individuals can book room reservations by calling 877-846-3446 or by visiting the hotel’s website.

The hotel is just south of the TSYS parking garage, along the Chattahoochee Riverwalk between 13th and 14th Streets. The main entrance will come off the roundabout on 14th Street.

The $30 million, seven-story hotel was originally set to open before the end of 2020, the Ledger-Enquirer previously reported. Construction on the hotel began in October 2019.

A restaurant will be in the lobby on the ground floor and operated by the same staff as the rooftop restaurant and bar. The rooftop space will be covered but offer 180-degree views of the Chattahoochee and downtown Columbus.

The hotel also has a 24-hour fitness center, heated swimming pool, 2,500 square feet of conference and meeting space. Maximum Hospitality manages the 75,000-square-foot hotel.

Hotel Indigo is owned by InterContinental Hotels Group, which is headquartered in Atlanta.

The Ledger-Enquirer has reached out to Hotel Indigo for comment about the opening but has not received one as of publication. This story will be updated if more information is available.