Macon-Bibb renews push for sales tax to offset property tax

Leaders of middle Georgia's largest county are again asking state lawmakers to approve a local sales tax that would replace some local property taxes.

Macon-Bibb County leaders want to raise the local sales tax rate by 1 percentage point to 8%, from the current 7%.

To do, so they need Bibb County's state lawmakers to push through a local law allowing a referendum on the sales tax. Local news outlets report the county commission on Tuesday passed a resolution asking the General Assembly to pass such a bill.

It's at least the fourth attempt to persuade lawmakers to adopt a sales tax.

“Many of you have carried this torch over the last couple of years, and we just want to see it through,” Mayor Lester Miller said.

Miller said the city-county would cut property taxes by the same amount it would collect with the sales tax, estimated around $28 million.

Miller said the sales tax is a good trade for local residents because about 70% of the county’s sales tax is paid by people who live outside of Bibb County.

“Even people that come to work in Macon-Bibb County, and may live outside our district, they don’t pay taxes ... but they use our roads and various services we have to offer,” Miller said.

Republican Representative Dale Washburn said he supports the tax, but wants the legislation to require that the rollback not be changed every year, and possibly set a cap for the property tax rate.

“The reason I would support this is because of the property tax relief it would give to our property owners,” Washburn said.

Democratic Rep. James Beverly said he won’t make up his mind until he sees the bill.