Pacific Mercantile: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) on Monday reported net income of $3.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Costa Mesa, California, said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.3 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $58.3 million.

Pacific Mercantile shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.