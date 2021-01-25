Cable network WGN America changing its name to NewsNation, going all-in on news

WGN America, the Chicago-based cable network, is expanding its prime-time news programming and rebranding as NewsNation beginning March 1.

The decision, announced Monday by Dallas-based owner Nexstar Media Group, cuts ties to the network’s local TV roots, going all in on a cable news offering that has yet to catch on with viewers.

“Rebranding WGN America as NewsNation underscores the network’s clearly defined mission of delivering fact-based and unbiased news, while making it easier for viewers to find this new informative source for news,” network head Sean Compton said in a news release.

NewsNation launched in September as a nightly 7 to 10 p.m. newscast that pledged to deliver unbiased reporting, looking to lure viewers away from cable news giants CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. After nearly five months, WGN America, which reaches 75 million homes, has barely made a dent in the news ratings.

It ranked 87th among all cable networks in prime-time during the week of Jan. 11, with an average of 62,000 viewers watching its newscasts, according to Nielsen.

CNN was the top-rated cable news network in prime time. It ranked 2nd among all cable networks behind ESPN with an average of 3.1 million viewers.

Changing the network’s name is designed to help viewers find NewsNation on a channel guide with hundreds of choices. Shaking up the lineup may give them more reasons to tune in.

The new schedule expands the weeknight news block to five hours, starting with “NewsNation Early Edition” at 5 p.m., anchored by Nichole Berlie. Joe Donlon, who currently co-anchors the full newscast, will shift to a one-hour solo gig called “The Donlon Report” at 6 p.m. That will be followed by “NewsNationPrime” from 7 to 9 p.m., co-anchored by Marni Hughes and Rob Nelson.

In a previously announced move, veteran TV anchor Ashleigh Banfield will supplant the final hour of the prime-time news programming with a news/talk show aptly titled “Banfield.” The show, launching on March 1, will originate from a Connecticut studio.

Nexstar bought WGN America in 2019 as part of its $4.1 billion acquisition of Chicago-based Tribune Media — the former broadcast parent of Tribune Publishing.

Broadcasting the bulk of its programming from remodeled WGN-TV studios on West Bradley Place in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood, the news network leverages Nexstar’s 110 TV newsrooms and 5,400 journalists across the country.

While expanding the news programming was on the table from the outset, the rebranding and lineup changes reflect a network that has failed to find an audience, despite a fertile news environment that included a pandemic, a polarizing presidential election and ongoing civil arrest.

In September, WGN America executives had high hopes that a one-on-one interview with then-President Donald Trump, conducted at the White House by Donlon, would catapult the newscast into the big time. Instead, it was panned as a “softball” interview by critics and failed to boost NewsNation’s ratings.

Not only is NewsNation far behind its cable news rivals, it has a long way to go to catch up with its former self. The cable channel’s prime-time ratings are less than a fourth of what they were in January 2020, when an average of 265,000 viewers tuned into WGN America each night to watch reruns of such shows as “Last Man Standing” and “Blue Bloods,” according to Nielsen.

WGN America started as a TV superstation in 1978 by uploading WGN-Ch. 9\u2032s local programming to satellite and beaming “Bozo’s Circus,” Cubs baseball and Chicago news to distant cable providers. In 2008, the channel changed its name from Superstation WGN to WGN America.

It became a full-fledged cable network about six years ago, dropping local programming and adding original first-run shows. More recently, WGN America returned to its rerun roots, before Nexstar shifted the focus to network news.

While WGN will soon disappear from national cable guides, the name will live on in Chicago with WGN-Ch. 9 and WGN AM-720, both of which are owned by Nexstar. The pioneering TV and radio stations were launched in 1948 and 1924, respectively, by former Chicago Tribune publisher Col. Robert McCormick.

The call letters stand for “World’s Greatest Newspaper.”