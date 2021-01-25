Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 3.25 cents at $6.44 a bushel; Mar. corn dropped 5.25 cents at $5.1050 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 3.25 cents at $3.5375 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 11.25 cents at $13.4175 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .92 cent at $1.1682 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $1.3695 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose 1.15 cents at .7037 cents a pound.

