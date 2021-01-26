Belk to file bankruptcy. Department store, ailed by pandemic and debt, to stay open.

Belk, the 133-year-old Charlotte department store chain, said Tuesday it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. However, its stores, like at SouthPark shown, will stay open. Observer file photo

Belk, the 133-year-old, Charlotte-based department store chain, will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, its owner, the private equity firm Sycamore Partners, said Tuesday.

Belk will continue “normal operations” as it goes through bankruptcy, according to a news release from Sycamore. Pending objections, New York-based Sycamore expects to exit bankruptcy by the end of February.

“We’re confident that this agreement puts us on the right long-term path toward significantly reducing our debt and providing us with greater financial flexibility to meet our obligations and to continue investing in our business,” Belk CEO Lisa Harper said in a statement.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy lets companies stay open while they get court approval of a plan to exit bankruptcy. Creditors will get the opportunity to weigh in on the exit plan and can try to block it.

Sycamore will retain majority control of Belk, according to an agreement it reached with some of Belk’s creditors. A group of the department store’s creditors, led by the private equity giants KKR and Blackstone, will get a minority stake. The bankruptcy plan will help Belk shed about $450 million of debt, and push out when other debts are due. Belk is also slated to get $225 million in new capital.

A Sycamore spokeswoman did not immediately respond when asked when Belk planned to formally file bankruptcy.

The 2015 sale of the longtime family-controlled firm to Sycamore loaded the chain with over $2 billion in debt at a time when department stores across the country were rapidly losing popularity. The department store has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic as customers flocked to online shopping and avoided in-person shopping.

Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as stores temporarily closed. And in July, Belk cut an undisclosed number of jobs, mostly at its headquarters. This followed the elimination of 80 corporate jobs in February.

Belk has more than 20,000 employees at its nearly 300 stores in 16 Southern states. Its corporate offices opened in 1988 on Tyvola Road in Charlotte, and now have about 1,300 workers.

Three generations of the Belk family led the company to become the biggest family-owned department store chain in the country by 2015, when the family sold it for $3 billion.

In 1888, William Henry Belk opened a store in Monroe called New York Racket, which would eventually become Belk.

Profits from the stores helped splash the family name on theaters, schools and medical centers across Charlotte. In the 1970s, CEO John Belk served as mayor of Charlotte.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.