Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 7 cents at $6.5075 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 3.50 cents at $5.39 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.5350 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 9.25 cents at $13.7475 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.1640 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was rose .50 cent at $1.36 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell .73 cent at .7012 a pound.