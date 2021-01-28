Eagle Materials: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $81.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.94.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $404.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.4 million.

Eagle Materials shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.