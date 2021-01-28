American River: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

American River Bankshares (AMRB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

The bank, based in Rancho Cordova, California, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The parent company of American River Bank posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.1 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.8 million.

American River shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.