Hot dog chain featured on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ opens restaurant in Columbus

An Atlanta-based hot dog chain has arrived in Columbus.

The Original Hot Dog Factory at 5600 Milgen Road recently opened its first Columbus location.

“Business has been busy,” Manager Canetha Buchanan told the Ledger-Enquirer Thursday afternoon. “And we haven’t even had our grand opening yet.”

Buchanan said the store hopes to host an official grand opening in the coming weeks.

The chain’s menu features an extensive selection of hot dogs that represent specific locations or cuisines. In total, there are 27 different varieties on the menu.

The Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dog, which consists of a jerk-seasoned chicken hot dog topped with grilled pineapples, chopped onions and sweet island sauce, is a crowd favorite, Buchanan said. The Chicago Dog is a beef hot dog topped with tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers, relish, onions, mustard and celery salt.

The Original Hot Dog Factory started in Atlanta in 2010 and has grown over the years. The chain has locations nationwide, including shops in Atlanta, Pennsylvania, Texas and New York.

The chain received national attention thanks to appearances on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” It’s owned by Dennis McKinley, whose tumultuous relationship with reality TV star Porsha Williams was chronicled on the Bravo series. The two are no longer together, the latter told Bravo in December.

The chain announced expansion plans in June with 15 new restaurants, including five restaurants in Atlanta, four in Philadelphia and others in Birmingham, Houston and other cities.

The Original Hot Dog Factory is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Customers can follow the Columbus location on Facebook, and the national chain on Instagram.