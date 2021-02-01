Golden Donut temporarily closed due to COVID, company says. When will it reopen?

Golden Donut, the Fountain City’s longtime local doughnut shop, temporarily has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In response to the conditions brought on by the pandemic, we have found it necessary to temporarily close our donut shop for a short time,” a statement on the shop’s website reads.

Co-owner Laura Haynie told the Ledger-Enquirer that the store has suspended operations at its retail and production facility due to issues brought on while operating during the pandemic.

“We will be returning to full operations incrementally over the next few weeks,” Haynie said in an email. “I know the community is missing our great donuts, and we are missing our customers and employees.”

Customers can email questions to lh@goldendonut.com, according to the statement. The owners, Laura and Hoyt Haynie, will reply “as soon as possible.”

Golden Donut is a locally owned shop serving Columbus and the surrounding area.

It also manufactures wholesale doughnuts to customers throughout the southeast and as far west as California.