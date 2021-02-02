Exxon: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $20.07 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $4.70. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $46.54 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.59 billion.

Exxon shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has decreased 31% in the last 12 months.