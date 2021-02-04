AmerisourceBergen: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $374.8 million.

The Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $52.52 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.58 billion.

AmerisourceBergen expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.60 per share.

AmerisourceBergen shares have climbed almost 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2%. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.