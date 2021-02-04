Yum: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $332 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

Yum shares have dropped 3.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2%. The stock has fallen almost 2% in the last 12 months.